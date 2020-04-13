General NewsTrending

You Can’t Lock People Down Without Food, Fani-Kayode Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Popular social media commentator, Fani Kayode says the federal government of Nigeria must provide food for the country if the lockdown must continue.

Read Also: Gbajabiamila Fast Becoming Most Effective Leader In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Monday, he added that if people are locked down without food, then a revolution may not be farfetched.

He wrote:

If you insist on locking people down you must provide food for them. You cannot just lock them down and expect them to starve to death. If you do not give them food and still insist on the lockdown then you are provoking a revolution which may consume us all. PEOPLE ARE HUNGRY!

Previous articleFani Kayode Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife Over Comment On Coronavirus In Africa
Next articleBBNaija Star, Ike Denies Impregnating American Lady (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held...
Read more

Actress Yvonne Jegede Speaks On COVID-19, Lockdown

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is of the opinion that Nigerians may soon start leaving for neighboring countries seeing as so much is happening in...
Read more

Fani Kayode Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife Over Comment On Coronavirus In Africa

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has blasted Melinda Gates for saying she foresees dead bodies all over Africa over the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking...
Read more

Covid-19: To Lift Restrictions Without Vaccine Disastrous: Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano central senator, Shehu Sanni has thrown his back behind the continuous lockdown of the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -