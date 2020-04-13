You Can’t Lock People Down Without Food, Fani-Kayode Tells FG

Popular social media commentator, Fani Kayode says the federal government of Nigeria must provide food for the country if the lockdown must continue.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Monday, he added that if people are locked down without food, then a revolution may not be farfetched.

He wrote:

If you insist on locking people down you must provide food for them. You cannot just lock them down and expect them to starve to death. If you do not give them food and still insist on the lockdown then you are provoking a revolution which may consume us all. PEOPLE ARE HUNGRY!