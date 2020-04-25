You Don’t Need To Isolate Your Brains And Quarantine Your Minds From The Needs Of Helpless Nigerians, AY Tells Politicians

Popular humour merchant, Ago Makun popularly known as AY Comedian has asked the Nigerian leaders to make provisions for Nigerians as done in order country amid the lockdown.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further says they don’t need to isolate their brains and quarantine their minds from the need of the helpless even though social distancing is important at this time.

He wrote: “SOCIAL DISTANCING is an important response to d pandemic,but that does not mean that those in authority should isolate their brains & quarantine their minds from d needs of helpless Nigerians.Make lockdown provisions for your citizens like other countries. At all at all na WINCH.”