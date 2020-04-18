“You Have Been A Pillar To Many Lives”- Bobrisky Tells Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to appreciate actress, Tonto Dikeh for her humanitarian activities in the society.

The cross-dresser shared photos of some of the relief items that was given out by the actress and her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation to the needy.

Bobrisky wrote;

”Tonto we all saw wat you have been doing lately…. May God bless u, provide for you, give you long life to bless more people . You have been a PILLAR to many life @tontolet you will not fall. I appreciate you so strongly. Thank you so much.“

See the full post below: