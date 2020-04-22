‘You Have Paid The Price For Your Mistake’ – Don Jazzy Writes To Funke Akindele (Photo)

Music producer, Don Jazzy has penned a heart-warming message to the movie star, Funke Akindele following her return to social media.

The Mavin Records boss shared a photo of the actress via Instagram with the words;

“#WCW I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous. As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. My prayer everyday is that I don’t make a mistake that will cost me my life or reputation. You have made yours and the whole world has seen. Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s. Just a tiny reputational damage that in my opinion you have already restored because you have paid the price with jara on top. If you dey shame, stop am o, because as TuBaba talk, “nobody holy pass”. I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o. Tenks! #IDJA cc @funkejenifaakindele”



