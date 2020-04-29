‘You Will Deliver Like The Hebrew Women’ –Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Others Pray For Pregnant Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is no doubt very loved by fans and colleagues and this is evident in their posts on social media.

It is no longer news that the actress is heavily pregnant and will soon welcome a new child in the United States of America.

Just recently, reports made the rounds that the film star had already put to bed, a report she eventually debunked.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Mercy Johnson Advises Fans To Adopt Necessary Safety Measures

Toyin Abraham in her prayer, says she would deliver like the Hebrew woman.

See post and reactions below;