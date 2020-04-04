You Will Never Be Fulfilled Life By Hating On Someone Else’s Success: D’Banj

Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo simply known and addressed as D’banj has sent out a strong message to haters.
According to the talented entertainer, haters would never be fulfilled in life by hating on someone else’s success.
He made the comment via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 3rd April.
Read Also: My Heart Will Forever Be Missing A Piece: DBanj’s Wife Remembers Late Son
The talented singer is known for his electrifying performance during shows and music videos.
He wrote:
You will never be fulfilled in life by hating on someone else’s success.
You will never be fulfilled in life by hating on someone else’s success.
— D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) April 3, 2020