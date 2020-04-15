You Will Not Be Successful If You Are Too Emotional – Toke Makinwa

Media girl Toke Makinwa as dropped a tip on how people can achieve success.

According to the Vlogger, one cannot attain success if they are too emotional and have an emotional reaction to everything said about them.

Toke made this known while reacting to her being tagged ‘Abule Egab Kylie Jenner” and announcing that she was online days ago.

A follower had commented wit the smiley emoji when she tweeted this while another commented that Toke is one that can not be shamed as she is shameless.

Reacting to this, she wrote;

”Abi…. you won’t be successful if you constantly have an emotional reaction to everything said about you.”