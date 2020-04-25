‘You’re Dead’ – Davido Tells Father DMW For Riding His Bentley (Video)

Nigerian singer and label boss, Davido reacted after one of his crew members, Father DMW cruised around with his expensive Bentley Bentayga 2018.

It all began after the crew member, Muhammadu Abdullahi, alias Father DMW, shared a skit which he recorded at Zlatan Ibile’s house on Thursday.

In the video, the Instagram personality could be seen praising himself while a hypeman records him.

After his comic demonstration, he hopped into the luxurious automobile and sped off.

Reacting to the skit, Davido wrote: “Ur dead lol”

Read Also: Davido’s First Babymama, Sophie Momodu Reveals How Smart Imade Is At 4

See screenshot below: