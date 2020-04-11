Yul Edochie Celebrates Daughter As She Turns Fifteen (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is celebrating his daughter for adding another year to her age.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of himself and his daughter as he also wrote some kind words to celebrate her.

Mr Edochie introduced her as his first daughter as he prayed that she would be ten times better than him.

sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Happy birthday to my first child. My daughter, Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie. May the almighty God be with you always…”

See Photo Here: