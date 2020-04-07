Yul Edochie Slams Lagos Govt For Prosecuting Funke Akindele Without Observing Social Distancing

Nollywod actor and politician, Yul Edochie has joined the growing list of people to slam the Lagos state government for prosecuting actress Funke Akindele without observing social distance within and outside the court premises.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he queried why everybody at the court wasn’t arrested as well.

He wrote:

This country sef, I tire.

You arrest Funke for not observing social distancing and take her to court.

Right there in court, everybody is clustered.

Outside the court all the reporters are clustered.

No social distancing observed at all.

Shouldn’t they all be arrested as well?