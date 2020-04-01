Uncategorized

Yul Edochie Starts Giveaway For Military Men And Their Families

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to announce that he will be starting a giveaway for military men and their families.

According to the actor, these men are in fact real men.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Encourages Nigerians To Do Challenge That Will Get FG’s Attention (Video)

”To our military men in the jungle fighting terrorists, risking your lives to protect us all, if you see this message pls send your account numbers or that of ur wives to me, I’ll credit as many as I can. Just my little way of appreciating you for your service. God bless you all.”

