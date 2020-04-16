Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Relationship With Orezi

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has finally addressed the claim that she had an affair with singer, Orezi while she was still married to her husband, Abounce Fawole.

This comes after popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover shared a recent video of Jegede and Orezi packing on the PDA at a public event.

A certain social media user @ivyadams57, had called out the actress, stating that she is a disgrace to womanhood.

Reacting to the call-out, the single mother of one claimed it is fake news.

“No, I won’t block you, but will be here when you come back to apologize when you realize that these bloggers insult themselves with fake news.”

