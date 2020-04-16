Entertainment

Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Relationship With Orezi

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
Read more
News FeedEyitemi Majeed - 0

History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has finally addressed the claim that she had an affair with singer, Orezi while she was still married to her husband, Abounce Fawole.

Yvonne Jegede
Nollywood Actress Yvonne Jegede

This comes after popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover shared a recent video of Jegede and Orezi packing on the PDA at a public event.

A certain social media user @ivyadams57,  had called out the actress, stating that she is a disgrace to womanhood.

Reacting to the call-out, the single mother of one claimed it is fake news.

“No, I won’t block you, but will be here when you come back to apologize when you realize that these bloggers insult themselves with fake news.”

Read Also: ‘I Wasn’t Born To Fit In’ – Yvonne Jegede Shares New Photo

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the actress and web user
The exchange between the actress and web user

 

Previous articleKaduna Govt Converts NYSC Camp To Quarantine Centre
Next article3 Nursing Mothers Kidnapped In Kaduna
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ex-wife, Girlfriend Celebrate Yomi Gold’s 40th Birthday (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Gold’s estranged wife and girlfriend took to their individual Instagram pages to celebrate his 40th birthday in style.Both women shared...
Read more

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Shows Off Son’s Closet (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his son’s closet which is already packed with clothes and...
Read more

Nollywood Actor, Rasheed Abu Is Dead

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Fast-rising Nollywood actor Rasheed Abu has reportedly died from an unknown illness.The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan,...
Read more

Actress Moyo Lawal Shades Celebrities Who Have Done Cosmetic Surgery

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal added those who went under the knife for a curvier body.The curvy and petite actress, sharing a photo of herself...
Read more
- Advertisement -