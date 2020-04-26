Zlatan Ibile Slams Fans Begging For Money Online (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has taken a stiff swipe at fans who are quick to request for money on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the singer expressed his disgust over their actions. Zlatan is chiefly known for his giveaways on Twitter, but it seems that he may just have gotten bored of it.

In his tweet, he attacked those who are usually consistent in randomly posting their account details on every of his post.

On Twitter, the singer wrote: “Anything I post u don reply with account number dem swear for you”

