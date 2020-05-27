₦1M And TECNO Spark 5 Up For Grabs In Spark Talent Hunt 2.0

There’s always that unique ability in us that makes us stand out from the crowd. Whether you are a singer, dancer, comedian, artist or a fashionista, having the right platform is key to showcasing your talents.

TECNO Spark Talent Hunt has proven to be a veritable platform where new talents are discovered and in its latest Edition tagged Power of Five challenge, participants are required to showcase their creative talents in a short video or an image for a chance to emerge winner.

This year’s Spark Talent Hunt comprises five categories, Music, Comedy, Dance, Fresh Up( Makeup for female, Style or dress up for male), and Art. You can join any of the five categories to showcase your talent.

Here’s how to participate.

Step 1 – Make a one-minute video or image showcasing your talent in any of the categories above

Step 2 – Post your one-minute video as a comment under the pinned post on TECNO Mobile Facebook page using the hashtag #PowerOfFive and #SparkTalentHunt, and get your friends to like and comment supporting your work. On Twitter and Instagram, post on your own page using the hashtags #PowerOfFive and #SparkTalentHunt.

Every week TECNO will put up one category each and will run for 5 days after which entry closes and the top 5 entries for the category will be picked and announced as top entries for the category. The announced winners are required to get their fans to vote for them for a chance to win either Spark 5 or the other gift items, while they wait for the final screening by the judge to determine the winners of the cash prize of N200,000. The judge will announce the final winners and will also be announced on TECNO’s social media pages.

Prizes to be Won

The First-Place winner for each category will go home with the sum of N200,000. The second-place winners will win the latest Spark 5, while 3rd to 5th place winners will be rewarded with gift items.

The Spark 5 Talent hunt 2.0 which is tagged Power of Five Challenge is coined from the fact that the new Spark 5 comes with 5 cameras [ Four cameras at the back and one at the front]. The contest will run from 25th May 2020 – 26th June 2020. All final winners will be announced on the 6th July via TECNO’s official social media pages and the Judge’s social media handles.

For more information, visit TECNOSpot for Terms and Conditions and follow @TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook, @TECNOMobileNg on Twitter, and Instagram.