12-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped By 11 Men In Jigawa

No fewer than eleven people have been arrested by the Jigawa state police command for allegedly gang-raping a twelve years old girl in Dutse, the state capital.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, the police were alerted by after one Alh Zuwai, 57 years old of Ma’ai village in Dutse local government was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address to a hidden place, to have intercourse with her.

He added that the police quickly mobilised to the scene and the man was arrested.

The girl then opened up that eleven persons who have been raping her severally on different occasions.

Jinjiri said all the eleven suspects were also arrested and have confessed to the offence.

The case is still under investigation at the State CID in Dutse.