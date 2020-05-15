15 Patients Who Escaped From Kwara Isolation Centre Arrested

About fifteen Covid-19 patients who attempted to escape from an Isolation centre at Sobi specialist hospital in Ilorin after testing positive for COVID-19 have been arrested.

The patients reportedly jumped over the fence of the hospital to escape from the isolation centre.

This prompted security officers to launch their network around the area before the patients were rearrested and returned to the isolation center.

The incident was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman of Covid-19 Technical Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye at a press statement issued on Friday night.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, Friday, May 15th, 2020, the government’s intelligence network uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients who sneaked into the state to escape.

“This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence.

“The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

“Security has been further beefed up at our isolation centre. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk.” the statement concluded.