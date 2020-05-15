15-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Marries 22-Year-Old Lady In Abia

A 15-Year-old man identified as Abraham Samuel Onuoha has reportedly wedded a lady identified as Anurika John, 22, in Abia state.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony held on Sunday 26 April 2020 in Amaiyi Igbere in Bende L.G.A of Abia State.

Samuel is the only son of his late father Mr. Abraham Onuoha, who died in 2010. According to the mother, Mrs. Peace Abraham, Samuel was born in 2005 after many years of marriage without a child.

According to online reports, one of the villagers revealed that they were surprised when the minister in charge of Assemblies of God Church Amaiyi Igbere announced the wedding, saying they were still thinking of the reason for the marriage.

According to them, the boy is too young to be involved in that kind of relationship, for now, also considering that the woman in question is older than him.

His mother also revealed in an interview that she was forced to accept due to the condition of her husband’s family.

See Photos From The Ceremony: