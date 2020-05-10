160 Nigerians Stranded In US Arrive In Abuja

At least, 160 stranded Nigerians in the United States of America due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday arrived in Abuja.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuated Nigerians were conveyed by an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787.

They are were said to have been made up of 92 males, 60 females and eight infants.

Read Also: Just In: Nigerians Evacuated From UK Arrive In Lagos

The plane departed the Newark International Airport, New Jersey, on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. local time (1:20 a.m. in Nigeria on Sunday).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had revealed earlier that FG had made arrangements for hotel accommodation in Lagos and Abuja where the evacuees will undergo a mandatory 14-days supervised quarantine and that the hotels have been inspected by the Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC.