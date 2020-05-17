17-Year-Old Beheaded For Ending Relationship With Boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl identified as Wilma Andersson has been murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

According to reports, Wilma was beheaded when she returned to her ex-boyfriend’s flat to collect her belongings after she broke up with him.

Wilma and Tishko Ahmed Shabaz, 23, dated for two years before she ended the relationship.

Wilma went missing on November 14 last year, before a body part was found by police a fortnight later which turned out to be her head.

Ahmad was arrested and kept in custody after which Police searched his flat and found traces of blood inside.

Court papers also revealed that police then discovered Wilma’s severed head in a suitcase, wrapped in aluminium foil and sticky tape, on November 28, bringing the missing person search to an end and the launch of a murder investigation.

Shabaz’s DNA and Wilma’s blood was found on a kitchen knife, according to Officers. His fingerprints were found on the tape that wrapped the head but is still yet to find the rest of her body.

Prosecutors claim she was subjected to ‘repeated violence’ during her death.

Shabaz, who is originally from Iraq, has now been charged with murder and his trial will begin on May 26 but he has denied killing his girlfriend.

He constantly answered ‘no comment’ when questioned by officers in April saying they were forgetting he loved her.

Speaking to local media, he said: ‘If I had murdered her, I would not have cut off her head’.

Wilma’s mum, Linda Andersson, reported her missing on November 14. She told local TV that she had ‘kept ringing the doorbell’ to Shabaz’s home but he ‘only said they had had an argument and that she just ran out of the apartment.’

Wilma’s coat and handbag were also still inside the flat, and her mum said her daughter would not have left without them.

Wilma’s friends also described Shabaz as controlling, adding that he would tell her what to wear and where to go. They claim she repeatedly went to his flat to pick up items before she went missing.