‘2020 Still Has More To Offer’ – Kemi Adetiba Encourages Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has shared some words of encouragement to her fans amidst the global pandemic.

The music director believes that the year 2020 still holds many promises unlike most people in the world who have written off the year as a year of total waste due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adetiba made her opinion known through her Twitter and Instagram handles a few days ago.

She tweeted in part: “I think 2020 still has more to offer. My dad once said to me “What you lose on the stretch, you gain on the curve.” I pray there is more once we round this bend.”

See Post Here: