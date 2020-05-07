256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive In Lagos

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM has announced that all the 256 Dubai returnees have landed safely in Lagos State.

The evacuated Nigerians, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, also tested negative for coronavirus before boarding their flight.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama also confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

The Flight conveying 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has landed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. https://t.co/oTawdZ3Ft2 — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 6, 2020

While the Chairman of NIDCOM tweeted;

“Welcome home! NCDC officials addressing stranded Nigerian returnees from Dubai. They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation. All 256 tested negative for COVID 19 before boarding from Dubai.”

Read Also: BREAKING: FG Extends Ban On Flights For Four Weeks

See the tweet below: