256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive In Lagos

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

 

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM has announced that all the 256 Dubai returnees have landed safely in Lagos State.

The evacuated Nigerians, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, also tested negative for coronavirus before boarding their flight.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama also confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

While the Chairman of NIDCOM tweeted;

Welcome home! NCDC officials addressing stranded Nigerian returnees from Dubai. They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation. All 256 tested negative for COVID 19 before boarding from Dubai.”

Read Also: BREAKING: FG Extends Ban On Flights For Four Weeks

See the tweet below:

View this post on Instagram

256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, arrive Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here