265 Nigerians To Arrive Lagos From Dubai On Wednesday – Foreign Ministry

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has announced that 265 Nigerians will arrive in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday, by the spokesman of the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye.

It was revealed that the Emirates Airlines tasked with the transport is scheduled to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the statement, the ministry revealed that over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home.

The ministry added that the Dubai evacuation is being carried out in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.