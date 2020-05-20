292 Nigerians Stranded In Saudi Arabia Arrive In Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the arrival of two hundred and ninety-two Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia in the federal capital territory (FCT).

This was announced in a tweet on Wednesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He said the evacuees arrived in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

Onyeama said the Saudi Arabia government facilitated their transportation to Abuja, and that a large number of the evacuees are nursing mothers and children.

According to him, the evacuees have already begun their 14-day quarantine in some undisclosed hotels.

