3.1m Households Will Benefit From School Feeding Scheme During Lockdown ― FG

The minister Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has revealed that no fewer than 3.1m households would benefit from the federal government homegrown school feeding program which is expected to commence amid lockdown.

She made this known while speaking at the Disabled Colony, a settlement in Abuja for the PLWD and located at Karmajiji Village, along Musa Yar’Adua Expressway.

She added that the exercise would commence as soon as groups working on the exercise submit their technical reports.

“We will take the appropriate action as soon as the technical working group submits its report.”