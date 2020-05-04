4-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna

A 4-month-old child is one of the 20 new COVID-19 cases that were recorded in Kaduna state on Friday, according to authorities.

Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the state commissioner of health made the disclosure on Saturday, adding that investigations have shown that the infant’s father had a travel history to Kano.

“The infant, who had been brought to the hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested,” she said.

She said the child’s parents have also been tested and that their results are being awaited.

According to the commissioner, 15 out of the 20 new COVID-19 cases are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed ones.

She noted further that the latest cases show that the disease has spread into nine local governments, including Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna north, Kaduna south, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria area councils.

“Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each, ” she said.

“Six health workers are among the new cases, underlining the risks associated with containing and managing COVID-19.

“This widening spread of COVID-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out.”

She added that “they must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes”.

She said: “One of the Covid-19 fatalities in the state got infected when he received visitors at home.

“Elderly persons and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19 infection.

The state has recorded 134 cases of COVID-19, 53 recoveries, and three deaths.