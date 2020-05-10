47 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano

Kano State Task Force Coordinator on COVID-19, Dr. Tijani Hussain says 47 health workers in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Tijjani said this during the State Taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on situations in the state.

According to him, “So far in Kano, we have recorded 576 confirmed cases, out of which 29 were newly recorded on Saturday. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, we also discharged 10 patients bringing it to 32 so far discharged.

“Similarly, out of the total number we have in Kano, we recorded three deaths on Saturday, making the total number of deaths recorded to be 21.

“As part of the state government effort in curtailing the pandemic, over 1,000 frontline health workers are undergoing special training in the state.

“We appeal to the general public to adhere to the medical experts’ advice on preventive measures, especially the physical distancing, use of face masks, and abiding by the lockdown order,” Dr. Hussaini said.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State directed security operatives to enforce the compulsory use of face mask in the state.