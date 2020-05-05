5 Years Of Glorious Reign And Fortune Could End With A Lifetime Agony, Seyi Shay Cautions Celebrities

Popular singer, Seyi Shay has advised fellow celebrities that celebrity status in Nigeria is a trap.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, she further advised that 5 years of glorious reign and fortune could end with a lifetime agony if not properly managed.

She concluded by advising that they need to make good use of their relationships with people and invest widely.

She wrote, “Celebrity status in Nigeria is a bug trap. Don’t fall in it. Be smart enough to walk through it.

“Your 5years of glorious reign and fortune could end with a lifeline agony.

“Just an opinion. Not a must you agree to it. But I’ve seen artists come and go. Make the best out of every good relationship, invest and be good to people . That status thing na trap.”