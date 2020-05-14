52-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Her French Bulldog

A 52-year-old woman known as Lisa Urso, has been found dead in her home in Illinois after she was mauled to death by her French bulldog, Daily Mail reports.

Lisa had recently adopted the dog, which authorities say was bred to fight, and she was found dead at the back of her Ingleside home on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the dog had attacked her boyfriend on a previous occasion. Police authorities say the attack happened at her home, and Urso’s boyfriend was not home at the time of the attack.

The rescue bulldog had been involved in dogfights in the past, according to authorities. Before her death, Lisa was a huge animal rights activist and was a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).