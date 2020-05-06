65 Almajiri, 2 Police Officers Among Kaduna’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The Kaduna State government says 65 almajiris and two policemen are among the 72 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communications of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He said that the seven other COVID-19 cases on admission are persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contacts.

“Since the index case was reported on 28 March 2020, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality that died before his positive test result was received.

“Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72,” he said.

Residents were advised not to compromise in exposing and reporting those who sneak into the state, adding that “they should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them.”

It added also that the State Standing Committee it knows about documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel involvement in illegal interstate travel deals and described such actions as unfortunate.