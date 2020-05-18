We Will Work With You, Governors Assure Gambari

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have assured Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the newly appointed chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari that he would get their full support.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the chairman of Nigeria governors’ forum, Kayode Fayemi.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity.

“We’re available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic….

“Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”