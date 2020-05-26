85-Year-Old Ex-DG Of Imo Broadcasting Corporation ‘Stabs Wife To Death’

An 85-year-old former director-general of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Theophilus Okere has reportedly stabbed his 77-year-old wife to death.

According to reports, the suspect is said to be suffering from dementia, a term for diseases and conditions characterised by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

As reported by the source below:

”Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem. Even today that he stabbed his wife to death, when he was asked why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping,” the source reportedly said.

”The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeowu, while confirming the incident said:

“It is true that the former director-general of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr T.C. Okere, about 85-years allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning. The command has commenced investigation into the matter,” he reportedly said.