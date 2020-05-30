90% Percent Of African Men Don’t See Women As Equals, Says Omashola

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has opined that most African men don’t see women as equal.

He added that they might say it but they actions prove otherwise. Do you agree with him???

He made this known via a tweet he sent out via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 30th May.

See what he tweeted below:

90% percent of African men don’t see women as equals , they might not say it , but you can tell from their actions.