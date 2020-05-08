92 Deaths In Jigawa Unconnected To COVID-19 – Investigation Committee

The committee set up by the Jigawa State government to investigate mysterious deaths in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state, has submitted its report.

The report states that although 92 corpses were buried within eight days in two cemeteries in the LGA, the deaths are unconnected to COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement issued in Dutse by Malam Auwalu Danladi Sankara, the Special Adviser to the Governor on New Media.

The Committee, which was headed by Dr. Mahmud Abdulwahab, was quoted in the statement to have said that the General Hospital in Hadejia recorded 46 deaths while the community records 44 deaths.

It explained that the grave count in the two cemeteries in the local council indicated that 92 corpses were buried within eight days.

The committee said the verbal autopsy revealed that the majority of the deceased were males, constituting 73%, while 23% were females.

The report explained that 59% of the deaths took place at home while 41% took place at the general hospital.

It added that 74% of the deceased were above 60 years, 16% were between 40 to 60 years.

It said all of the deceased persons who were investigated had pre-existing diseases like stroke, diabetes, dementia, liver diseases or musculoskeletal diseases, the report stated.

According to the report, none of the deceased had travel history outside Hadejia local government in a month prior to the death and none had a history of contact with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

“Only one person out of those investigated persons had fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing and diarrhea in the week leading to his death and also died at home and his family members are already in isolation,” the report said.

Therefore, the state government called on the people of the local government to stay calm and continue to practice social distance and personal hygiene.