9ice Declares Olamide ‘A Legend’

Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande simply known and addressed as 9ice has declared fellow singer, Olamide Ayodeji simply known as ‘Olamide‘ as a legend.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 9ice shared a photo of the YBNL boss, asking fans to describe him in one word.

He then took the bold step by describing him as a legend in his own assertion of him.

Read Also: Be Thankful For Your Position, Some People Are Happier With Less – Olamide

Since he dropped the comment, many people have been dropping their thoughts about the YBNL boss. So what do you think about him???

He wrote: “One word for him.

“Me: legend.”

One word for him pic.twitter.com/7fUU7ybEQs — Abolore Akande (9ice) (@9iceofficial) May 14, 2020