A Good Woman Brings Her Man’s Phone When It Is Ringing And Stays Outside While He Answers It – Omashola

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has made a controversial comment that is currently trending on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 9th March, the reality TV star stated that a good woman would bring her man’s phone while it is ringing then wait outside the house till he is done with the conversation.

While we clearly understand that he definitely does not mean what he said, fans have started reacting. So what do you also think???

He wrote, “A good woman brings her mans phone when it rings, and waits outside the house while he answers it lol. Tag Good woman you know