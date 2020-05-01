”A Guy Tried To Sleep With Me” – MC Galaxy Reveals (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy recently revealed that a man has tried to have sex with him before.

The comedian turned singer made this disclosure during an Instagram live session on Thursday where he played a game of truth and dare with his fans.

During the IG live chat, a female fan asked if a man has ever tried to make a move on him before and MC Galaxy gave him an affirming answer.

Although, he tried to make it clear by saying that he refused and nothing happened.

The singer also went on to reveal a bedroom secret.

Watch the video below: