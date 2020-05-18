‘A Lot Of Online Glory’ – Yemi Alade Prays For More Wins (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has reacted to having a high online presence with little or nothing to show for it.

According to the singer, she needs more wins as she also prays for her fans in her tweet.

Her tweet is coming up a few weeks after she had shared that she had her eyes fixed on the Grammy Awards.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “Alot of online glory, but no wins in real life…”

