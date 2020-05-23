A Royal Wedding Won’t Guarantee A Loyal Marriage – Omokri

Nigerian author Reno nOmokri has shared his thoughts on having lavish weddings as according to him this can cause strains that affect loyalty in that marriage.

Taking to his Twitter page, he tweeted;

”A royal wedding won’t guarantee a loyal marriage. The cost of a royal wedding brings strain that affects loyalty in a marriage. The success of your wedding has nothing to do with the success of your marriage. Desire a loyal marriage, not a royal one”

Thoughts anyone?