‘A True Country Man, A Hero’ – Yul Edochie Hails Eedris Abdulkareem

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has described legendary rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem as a true countryman and a hero.

Speaking in response to a tweet by popular music producer, Samklef wherein the popular rapper was eulogised, Yul recounted how people misunderstood him and insulted him over his brawl with American rapper, 50 cent.

He wrote:

I remember his issue then with 50 Cent.

Many people misunderstood him and insulted him for it.

But all he wanted was for Nigerian entertainers to be respected just the way the foreign ones were respected.

A true country man.

A Hero he is.

A Legend.