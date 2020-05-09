Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Father, Adebayo Salami At 67

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo penned a heartfelt message to celebrate his father, Adebayo Salami on his birthday.
The actor also shared a video he put together with the caption;
“Happy birthday Daddy! @adebayo.salami … No words nor gifts can describe how much we love you..hence we your children put this short musical video together to say thank you for being a wonderful father!! Daddy…for us all to be what we are to day, you sacrificed a lot!! we appreciate you dad! Enjoy your day Aremu!
Baba o”
See the full post below:
