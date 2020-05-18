Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Flaunts New Hairstyle (Video)

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, took to his Instagram page on Monday to show off his new hairstyle and fans are loving it.

In the video, the actor and his wife, Toyin Abraham could be seen grooving to a recent song by Korede Bello.

It was quite noticeable that the movie star’s hair was different as it looked fuller and permed at the front.

Abraham, who was smitten by her husband’s new look, placed a peck on his cheek.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAUjX2CFYnB/?igshid=45jkon5lku56