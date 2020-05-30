Actor, Mr Portable Cries Out For Help After He Was Duped By His Friend (Video)

Yoruba actor, Olu Olowogemo Arijan popularly known as Mr Portable, has cried out to Nigerians to help him after he was duped by his friend.
Sharing a video via Instagram, the actor wrote;
“Yes!! I was duped by a friend, ki Olorun gba wa lowo ota bi ore.
He is hiding under the umbrella of not staying in Nigeria and I will hide under the voice of my lovers cause I know you people will come to my rescue and let justice be done.
I have nothing, but I have my voice and you all,even if I am a millionaire, I won’t just sit back and be duped by a friend.
I am using this opportunity to call on you all to come to my rescue and make him see that he can be disciplined no matter where he is hiding.
I will soon be posting his details, I am giving him just 10days more. Kindly help me broadcast this video 🙏”
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAt68QLF9CO/?igshid=1xkqybqim3gc6