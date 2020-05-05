Actor Murphy Afolabi Surprised By His Children On His 46th Birthday

Nollywood actor and movie writer, Murphy Afolabi is celebrating his 46th birthday today.

The actor has since taken to his Instagram page to thank God for life and also to share the surprise he got from his children.

Murphy Afolabi revealed that his children surprised him at exactly 12 am, adding that he was really overwhelmed.

He wrote, ”FIRST BIRTHDAY SURPRISE First surprise😮 from my Children… 12:00 am ..wow you guys really got me ..am overwhelmed … God bless you all. Happiest birthday to me”

