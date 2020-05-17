Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola’s wife, Omolara Ademola is a year older today.
The actor has since taken to his IG page to celebrate his wife and mother of his three kids.
Sharing a photo of her on IG, he wrote;
Read Also: Stop Humiliating Them – Muyiwa Ademola Reacts To Funke Akindele And Husband’s Arrest
”Happy Birthday To You My Love.
You are the best wife any man could pray for.
The most peaceful, supportive & submissive.
You earn more respect and love from me always Akanke❤. I’m reassuring you of my undying love and reaffirming my faith in you. I Love you Omolara and I will always do. You have brought me nothing but joy and peace of mind with your modesty and simplicity. May The Almighty answer our prayers. .
”Modupe lowo Eledumare to gbemi pade aya taa fi toro aya, arewa oge abiwa tutu bi adaba. Modupe lowo re o Olori laafin Olumuyiwa omo bibi inu, Ademola. Moseranti ojo timo salabapade re mo mujojo, mo mayo yo, mo wa nwi f’Eledumare pe boba seese binbatayewa iwo naa ni ki Adaniwaye o gbemipade. Ife re ko yingin lokan mi o Akanke❤. Mokira f’aya rere loode oko.
.
”(You don’t want any celebration because of Covid-19 & i promised you their won’t be epistle & multiple posts. Love you always Angel. Happy Birthday). 🎂🎂🎂❤❤❤🎂🎂🎂.”
.
”(You don’t want any celebration because of Covid-19 & i promised you their won’t be epistle & multiple posts. Love you always Angel. Happy Birthday). 🎂🎂🎂❤❤❤🎂🎂🎂.”