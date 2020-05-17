Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola’s wife, Omolara Ademola is a year older today.

The actor has since taken to his IG page to celebrate his wife and mother of his three kids.

Sharing a photo of her on IG, he wrote;

”Happy Birthday To You My Love.

You are the best wife any man could pray for.

The most peaceful, supportive & submissive.

You earn more respect and love from me always Akanke❤. I’m reassuring you of my undying love and reaffirming my faith in you. I Love you Omolara and I will always do. You have brought me nothing but joy and peace of mind with your modesty and simplicity. May The Almighty answer our prayers. .

