Actor Ninalowo Bolanle’s Daughter Speaks On Converting From Islam To Christianity

Aliyah Ninalowo, the 14-year-old daughter of popular Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, opened up on she moved from Islam to Christianity.

The actor’s daughter had a question and answer session via Instagram and her fans bombarded her with questions pertaining to the reason she changed her religion.

The teenager had the right response as one of her followers asked;

Why did you convert religion??”

Aliyah responded saying;

“Honestly I don’t understand that question and in my opinion . I believe that we all serve one God ! And as long as we abide by his words then that’s the key. So religion doesn’t really have a factor.”

Read Also: Ice Prince Shows Off His Whip; Reveals Sacrifice He Had To Make

See screenshots of the exchange below: