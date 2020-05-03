‘Actor Ogun Majek Is Not Dead’ – Foluke Daramola Calls Out Goldmyne TV

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has asked Goldmyne TV to bring down the post wherein Legendary actor, Ogun Majek real name Gbolagade Akinpelu was pronounced dead.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the screen diva shared that she still spoke with the ailing actor on Saturday morning.

She wrote, “Let’s be guided PLEASE. This has been brought to my notice and it’s so unfortunate, cos I am not the one that manages my Facebook account it’s been like that for so many years, its goldmyne that has been running it for me, and when I saw this I was so disappointed and I am still disappointed in @goldmynetv pls I will appreciate a retraction on this to clear my name. And Alhaji Ogun majek is not dead pls, we still spoke this morning