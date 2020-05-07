Actor RMD Shares New Scary Look With Fans (Photo)

Popular Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) has unveiled what he will look like once lockdown is completely over.

Sharing a picture of himself, the 58-year-old who has not been able to visit the barbing salon because of lockdown has given his fans a hint of what he looks like now.

While RMD playfully shared the photo he also called on his fans to continue practising social distancing.

READ ALSO – “I Did All House Chores” – RMD Speaks On His Life As Only Child

RMD captioned the picture in part: “Finally, when the city gates opened, after what seemed like an eternity, the Nazarene came out smiling..”

See Photo Here: