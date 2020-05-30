Actor Segun Ogungbe Celebrates His Son As He Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe has taken to social media to celebrate his son who turned a year older today.
Sharing photos of the oy, he opened a sweet message alongside which reads thus;
”Am so blessed having u as my son ALABI MI ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
What a wonderful and Amazing son you have been to me and the OGUNGBES IN DIASPORA😍😍😍😍
;;Congratulations to U my Son as you welcome a Birth Mate 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 A BOUNCING BABY BOY TO THE WORLD AND IN OUR MIDST 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Excitement and joy feels my heart with gratitude to the Almighty God for granting me the grace and mercy I do not deserve OLUWA MODUPE OOOOO🙇🙇🙇🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
”Thanking God now, always and forever
I feel so blessed and excited
Thank u ALMIGHTY GOD THAT ANSWERETH PRAYERS 🙏🙏🙏🙏
CONGRATULATIONS TO MEEEEEEEEE🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 @”
