Actor Seun Jimoh, Wife Welcome Baby In US (Photo)

Nollywood actor Seun Jimoh and his wife have welcomed a new child in the United State of America.

The actor who had been away from the movie scene for a while now shared a photo capturing the moment.

He also shared on the caption how grateful he and his wife is for the blessing of a child as he shared the name of the child.

Sharing the photo, Jimoh wrote: “On this day of our God. Dolabomi is born. We give God thanks.”

