Actor Zubby Michael Fimed Testifying In Prophet Odumeje’s Church (Video)

Nigerians have gone the extra mile to fish out an old video of movie star, Zubby Michael testifying in his friend, Pastor Odumeje’s church.

This comes after the actor refuted claims that the controversial man is his pastor.

In the video shared online, Zubby said:

“Listen, i hate interviews… You guys can be enjoying the drama, but i hate it when you say; Na there Zubby go collect power. Na there Zubby go when him blow.”

“He’s my friend way back in Onitsha. You don see me go there dey pray? Na my guy, no be my pastor. Don’t be stupid. I hate it when you tag me in you unnecessary drama. Especially Tunde Ednut, are you stupid? You are a fool”

“If you say Odumeje is a pastor and Zubby’s pastor, he gave Zubby powers, you are a fool. And you are insulting God.”

Watch the video of the actor testifying at his friend’s church below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CADn6eSA1On/?igshid=8onbcbc2lr2r